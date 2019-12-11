Iran attending Sofia Int'l Book Fair

The event attended by foreign and Bulgarian publishers opened on Tuesday and will continue for six days.

Iran's Cultural Office in Sofia invited all Iranian expatriates in the country to visit Iran's pavilion in the exhibition.

Diverse books in various languages, including Bulgarian version of Iranian poets' works, 'History of Iran's Art' and 'Iran, Culture and Civilization' as well as religious, historic and Islamic books are on display in Iran's pavilion.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish