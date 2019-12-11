Dec 11, 2019, 11:42 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83591144
0 Persons

Tags

Iran attending Sofia Int'l Book Fair

Iran attending Sofia Int'l Book Fair

Tehran, Dec 11, IRNA – The 47th International Sofia Book Fair is displaying diverse books from Iran in Persian, Bulgarian and English languages.

The event attended by foreign and Bulgarian publishers opened on Tuesday and will continue for six days.

Iran's Cultural Office in Sofia invited all Iranian expatriates in the country to visit Iran's pavilion in the exhibition.

Diverse books in various languages, including Bulgarian version of Iranian poets' works, 'History of Iran's Art' and 'Iran, Culture and Civilization' as well as religious, historic and Islamic books are on display in Iran's pavilion.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 2 =