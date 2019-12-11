Dec 11, 2019, 7:39 PM
Sanctions pretext for persecuting Iranian people, newly-released top researcher says

Isfahan, Dec 11, IRNA - Masoud Soleimani, a researcher at Tarbiat Modarres University, noted that the sanctions are an excuse by the US government to persecute Iranians and that the government is hostile to the Iranian people.

Massoud Soleimani, professor of Hematology at Tarbiat Modarres University, was released on Saturday, after a 14-month unlawful detention in the United States after the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Zurich.

The Americans knew very well that they had no evidence against me and that their claims were groundless and they were just looking for an excuse, he said in a meeting with the Isfahan governor-general on Wednesday.

Soleimani stated that as soon as he landed at Chicago Airport he was arrested, and he was taken to Atlanta and then directly to the detention center.

Referring to the Americans claiming that "2 of my students intended to import to under-sanctions materials to Iran and that we have sought to circumvent sanctions, he stated, "There was no court for me and after a lot of follow-ups on a court was slated to be held on December 11, but I returned home before that date.

Referring to a letter from Chief OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) concerning his growth factor materials (fibroblast) are subject to investigation, he emphasized that American justice exists only in Hollywood films and they were so afraid that they did not even hold a court hearing session for me.

Professor Soleimani was unjustly imprisoned for the alleged circumvention of the US sanctions for one year.

Massoud Soleimani, a stem cell researcher and associate professor at Tarbiat Modarres University, which is among 1% top scientists in the world with regard to scientific citations in prestigious scientific journals, departed for the US on a study agenda on October 7, 2018.

