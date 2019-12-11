ECO tourism investment opportunity forum kicks off in Kish

The inauguration ceremony of the international event, sponsored by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism, ECO members’ partnerships and Kish Free Trade Zone Organization, was inaugurated today by head of the Cultural Institute of ECO Mohammad Mehdi Mazaheri , the head of Free Trade Zone Organization Gholam Hossein Mozaffari, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage and tourism activists from around the country.

Joint conference of tourism managers and officials of ECO member-states, holding specialized workshops for managers and activists of tourism industry, holding provincial joint desks attended by investors, government managers, and ECO officials, international investment cooperation meetings and joint synergy and exchange meetings are among the topics of the program, which will be held in two days.

Identifying and introducing factors affecting investment in tourism, introducing capitalization opportunities and opportunities in Iran and ECO countries, identifying ways of attracting tourism, financing development of tourism industry, exchanging specialized knowledge and exploring new ways of attracting investment and investors in development are among the purposes of this event to highlight the tourism industry and the presentation of investment packages in the ECO member countries.

