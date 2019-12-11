Iran to host 22nd Int'l Storytelling Fest

The event will be run in two categories, including 'Stage Storytelling' and '90-second Story (Film)'.

Organized by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the festival is aimed at promoting storytelling art among the passionate audience.

Also, three workshops are scheduled to be held by instructors from Turkey, Switzerland, and Lebanon on the sidelines of the festival.

The 22nd edition of the contest is slated to be held in Tehran during December 17-21.

7129**2050

