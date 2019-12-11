Self-reliance in equipment most important achievement of Islamic Revolution

Speaking on the sidelines of the Majlis Cultural Commission’s meeting, Rear Admiral Sayyari described the self-reliance as one of the most important achievements of the revolution in the field of defense and made the remark that all efforts since the revolution whether in the manpower and field of equipment have been to stand on our feet.

As we seek to improve the deterrent capacity of the country and increase our defense capability, one of the components that contribute to enhancing the country's defense capability is human resources, he said.

The top military official also said that the variable that affects human beings is cultural issues and the Iranian Army attaches importance to it in a bid to enhance the country's defense capabilities.

Emphasizing that we look inward and build products and equipment in the country, Rear Admiral Sayyari added that with diligence, self-sacrifice, resistance and management, and love and interest in the youth and professionals and "our commanders we have been able to make progress and take big steps in building the most sophisticated defense equipment different fields, including land, sea, undersea and air, including all types of rocket ships, destroyers, light and semi-heavy class submarines, fighters and a variety of tanks, missiles, radars, and torpedoes.

