Mousavi: Interference in Iran's internal affairs unbearable

The French should not forget that Iran is an independent sovereign state; neither our government nor our judiciary will accept anyone's advice, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

He added that interference in Iran's internal affairs "is also unbearable for us".

French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier called for the immediate release of two French nationals arrested in Iran, Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marshall.

"On Human Rights Day, I think of Fariba Adelkhah and Roland Marshall, two compatriots jailed in Iran and their families," President Macron tweeted. "Their Imprisonment cannot be tolerated. They should be released immediately. I have said this to President Rouhani and I repeat it here."

