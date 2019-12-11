Pres. Rouhani to visit Japan next week

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mahmoud Vaezi recalled that when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to Tehran, he invited the president to go to Tokyo.

"We are planning to attend a meeting in Malaysia as well if all conditions are ready for travelling to Japan," he added.

Vaezi also said that Japan's special envoy was due to come to Tehran which, if coordinated, President Rouhani will hopefully depart for Japan as scheduled.

Responding to a question on whether a message from the United States would be considered during President Rouhani's visit, the Chief of Staff of the presidential office gave a negative response.

"This trip will take place within the context of bilateral visits and meetings between officials in Tehran and Tokyo," Vaezi added.

In response to another question about the stage of the announcement of the financial channel between Iran and Switzerland to exchange humanitarian goods, he answered that negotiations between Iranian and Swiss banks have held talks on medical and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the livelihood goods, but this channel is not set up yet.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vaezi stated that about the exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States and its repetition as a model for other issues, de-escalation and the pursuit of hostility have always been one of our core policies and with preserving our principles and interests and national security "we follow our ties with all countries.

The high-ranking official considered humanitarian issues to be different from other issues and stated that it may affect public opinion in both countries when it comes to humanitarian work and exchange of people, but it does not mean that these issues affect other problems to be addressed.

He underlined that Dr. Soleimani is "very valuable to us as a government, both to academics" and to the services he has provided to the country. "We were ready to use our full potential for his release and his return to the country and his family and we did that too."

Vaezi about the support of some EU countries and officials for the recent events in Iran said that the US, the Zionist regime and some countries in the region and some European countries had counted on the events of November, and had made a special program and interviewed and intervened in internal affairs of Iran.

The Chief of Staff of the presidential office went on to say that when the incidents were over, they had to correct their previous remarks, so they resorted to a series of statements that are scattered and have no basis.

He also said about the request of the French President to extradite two French nationals that if any French citizen is in Iran, naturally the President of the country will make his request, but the Iranian judiciary should also do its legal and judicial steps. Whenever the outcome is known, we reflect on the French government.

Vaezi highlighted that the process exchange mechanism is not a new issue and has its own mechanism, stating that prisoner exchange has been carried out many times over the past 40 years and that the route is not closed to any country, but if someone had violated the laws somewhere, the judiciary will pursue the case.

The head of the president's office described the issue of FATF-related bills and the JCPOA as two separate issues, saying that one-month deadline for the JCPOA is relatively long, but things are going on; but about time left for FATF bills with parliament, we are working on this issue and there is a bill under consideration in the Expediency Council that "we hope the Majlis and the Expediency Council will look to in this particular situation for the problem to be resolved".

