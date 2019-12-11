Austria keen to enhance all-out ties with Iran

The Austrian diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with the officials of Kordestan Province, adding Austria honors the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He voiced his country's readiness for bolstering mutual relations with Iran in all areas.

Referring to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Austria over the past 160 years old, he urged forging the friendly bonds.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Scholz underscored that the two countries enjoy remarkable cultural capacities.

Austria organizes 130 cultural events in Iran every year, the high-ranking official underlined.

