Russian economic delegation visits Northern Iran

The head of the Iranian foreign ministry's office in Mazandaran told IRNA that the delegation's intention to travel to the province was to expand trade relations.

Israfil Amiri said that the Russian delegation members would visit several provincial production units during their three-day trip to Mazandaran in addition to meeting businessmen.

He introduced another plan of the delegation to visit the citrus sorting and packaging units during harvest season.

