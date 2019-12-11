Dec 11, 2019, 3:11 PM
Russian economic delegation visits Northern Iran

Sari, Dec 11, IRNA - An economic and business delegation from Russia's Samara province arrived in Mazandaran on Wednesday morning under the auspices of the deputy chairman of the province's chamber of commerce.

The head of the Iranian foreign ministry's office in Mazandaran told IRNA that the delegation's intention to travel to the province was to expand trade relations.

Israfil Amiri said that the Russian delegation members would visit several provincial production units during their three-day trip to Mazandaran in addition to meeting businessmen.

He introduced another plan of the delegation to visit the citrus sorting and packaging units during harvest season.

