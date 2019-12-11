Dec 11, 2019, 11:53 AM
Iran delegation in Russia to attend joint military commission

Moscow, Dec 11, IRNA - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces for the International Affairs, Brigadier General Qadir Nezami, heading a delegation arrived in Moscow on Wednesday.

Nezami and his delegation are scheduled to take part in the third Iran-Russia joint military commission in Moscow.

Upon arrival, Nezami said the military commission is being held annually to plan for bilateral military cooperation in a year.

There are many ways for Iran and Russia as two strategic partners to expand relations at the sea, on ground and the technical and defense areas, he added.

He further referred to the issue of fight against terrorism as the most important part of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

In Moscow, Nezami is to hold talks with Russia's top military officials.

