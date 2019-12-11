Pakistani court grants bail to former president, Zardari

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court ordered the former president to submit surety bonds worth Rupees 10 million each (US $ 64,600) in order to secure his bail.

Zardari was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in June this year for his alleged involvement in money laundering of billions through fake accounts.

He was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in October after the medical board stated that he was suffering from many diseases and needed medical care.

In his petition, Zardari had maintained that he is suffering from a heart condition and diabetes, which means that he has to constantly monitor his blood sugar levels.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the judiciary for the relief. "We are thankful to the judges for their fair assessment of the situation in which the former president finds himself," he said.

The cases against Zardari are part of the investigations being conducted by NAB in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it was forwarded a joint investigation team (JIT) report.

