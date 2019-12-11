Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 11

** IRAN DAILY

- Negotiations ‘necessary’ if they foil plots: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday described negotiations as “necessary” and “revolutionary” if they help Iran foil enemy plots.

- Iranian airline starts flights to Uzbekistan

Iran’s Zagros Airlines began flying on the Tehran-Tashkent-Tehran route on Monday, Trend News Agency reported citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport.

- Tehran backs Afghan-led peace process: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced Tehran’s support for “an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process”, saying a withdrawal of foreign forces from the war-weary nation could pave the way for the peace and reconciliation process.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- France tightens security as strikes expand

Public sector workers marched peacefully through cities across France on Tuesday, heeding a call by trade unions to stage one of the biggest protests in decades in a revolt against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

- Bahrain opposition slams regime for hosting Zionist Rabbi

Bahrain’s main opposition group, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, has strongly condemned the participation of a senior Zionist rabbi at a purported religious event in the Persian Gulf kingdom, arguing that his invitation attests to the ruling Al Khalifah regime’s hostility towards the Bahraini nation.

- Iran goalball team runner-up in IBSA Asia-Pacific Championships

Iranian men’s national goalball team suffered a devastating defeat against China in the final of IBSA Goalball Asia-Pacific Championships, failing to win the Olympics quota.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Leader’s rare handwritten scripts on view at NLAI

A collection of rare handwritten scripts by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei went on display in an exhibition which opened at the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) on Monday.

- Persepolis move closer to IPL top

Persepolis defeated Gol Gohar Sirjan 2-1 here and moved closer to top of Iran Professional league (IPL) table.

- Iran exports $27b of non-oil products in 8 months

Iran exported $27 billion of non-oil commodities during the eight-month period from March 21 to November 23, IRIB reported on Tuesday citing the data released by Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- CB enhances anti-money laundering rules

In line with provisions of anti-money laundering guidelines, the Central Bank of Iran has further tightened rules for daily bank transactions.

- TSE growth continues unabated

Benchmark of Tehran Stock Exchange gained more than 1% on Tuesday, extending its winning streak into 17th day.

- Gasoline sales drop, CNG rises

Gasoline consumption fell by 22 million liters a day in the three weeks from November 15 after the government rationed gasoline and raised prices by selling it at two rates.

