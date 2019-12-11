Dec 11, 2019, 8:31 AM
IRNA participates in Int'l Conference on 'City and Media' in Beijing

Beijing, Dec 11, IRNA – International Conference 'City and Media' attended by media outlets from 12 countries including IRNA opened in Beijing on Tuesday and will continue until next Saturday.

Participating reporters visited the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Exhibition, Foulad Industrial Park and Olympic Exhibition Center on the sidelines of the conference.

Representatives from Brazil, Iran, Cuba, Ethiopia, Japan, Laos, Turkey, Nepal, Pakistan, Ukraine, Russia and Vietnam are participating in the ongoing conference.

Main objective of the conference is providing an opportunity for exchanging information and promoting win-win collaboration and working out new approaches for social development.

