Iran, Spain review promoting environmental cooperation

During the meeting also attended by Iran's Ambassador in Madrid, Tajrishi explained Iran's undertakings in the field of protecting the environment including optimization of energy use and enhancing efficiency and productivity of industrial unite, saying that US oppressive sanctions have blocked Iran's access to green technologies.

He also called for Spain's collaboration with Iran to advance projects such as the management of industrial and mineral cities' wastes and controlling air pollution and countering dust.

The Spanish official welcomed Iran's programs in the field of environment and voiced the country's private and state sectors' readiness for engaging with the Iranian projects.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish