Foreign Ministry warns Iranian nationals on visit to US

The statement reads that given the empty political and security excuses and the US oppressive and unilateral regulations towards the Iranians as well as arbitrary arrest along with keeping under nonhuman conditions, Iranian elites and scholars are urged to seriously avoid traveling to the US even for attending scientific conferences even if invitations are sent.

In view of the unrest in French cities, Iranian citizens are asked to put off their visits to another time, it said.

Iranian Professor Masoud Soleimani was released after one year illegal detention in the US and came back home after Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed him in Zurich.

Professor Soleimani, a stem cell researcher and associate professor at Tarbiat Modares University, who is among 1% top scientists in the world with regard to scientific citations in prestigious scientific journals, departed for the US on a study agenda on October 7, 2018.

Zarif took a flight to Zurich to welcome the professor.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish