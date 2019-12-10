Dec 11, 2019, 12:08 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83589703
0 Persons

Tags

Iran: Foreign intervention in Afghan peace talks unacceptable

Iran: Foreign intervention in Afghan peace talks unacceptable

Tehran, Dec 11, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that aliens' interference in Afghan peace talks in not acceptable for Tehran.

In an interview with Afghan 1 TV released late on Tuesday, Zarif said this is peace among Afghans and the country's government should do its management with Taliban being a part of it.

Afghan 1 TV wrote on its website that Zarif's remarks were in reaction to recent efforts by US special envoy for Afghan peace talks Zalmay Khalilzad.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday categorically dismissed that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has been interviewed by the infamous Iran International TV as alleged by the TV itself.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 8 =