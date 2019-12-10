Iran's High Council responds UN human rights report

The statement reads that what the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said about the recent developments in Iran is regrettable in terms of incredibility and is contaminated with false accusations and wrong information.

The commissioner has accused the country's officials of non-transparency in dealing with the riots, while since the beginning of the incidents, the most extensive information were released by the judicial, security and media authorities, enjoying high-precision compared to other countries such as France, Britain and the United States, the statement said.

It seems that high commissioner has been outraged by the interruption of the Internet connection while the people are easily linked to each other through the national network, what "the internet" is connected and not.

What they call transparency of information is in fact preparing the ground for broad campaign of "contemporary western terrorism" which is planning a violent operation, on the one hand, and organizes intellectual space against the victims, on the other, it said.

Iran's recent experience has shown that more urgent than any other matter is the United Nations Human Rights Council's uprising to liberate the virtual space from the awful terrorist networks that are directed and supported by the US and the major European governments and the Zionist regime, the statement said.

Declaring dissatisfaction with the government's certain policies is not an unexpected issue, especially in Iran which is major democracy of West Asia and has been targeted by the economic terrorism under the US' unilateral sanctions, the statement said, noting that how sending dozens of trained terrorists to destroy sensitive networks of public life and barbaric massacre of innocent people go unnoticed by the huge entity such as the UN Council of Human Rights.

"We recommend the high commissioner and its colleagues that they should conduct a wide-scale and impartial investigations on the issue so that terrorist networks around them and their colleagues will be introduced to the world and a big house cleaning be made to restore public confidence in the major international entity," it said.

