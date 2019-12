Khaji and his accompanying team are in Kazakh capital to attend the 14th Astana Summit.

During the meetings, both sides discussed latest developments in Syria, especially the latest situation in Euphrates, Idlib, Constitution Committee and extradition of detainees and abductees.

They also dealt with humanitarian aid to repatriation of the refugees and paving the way for Syrian reconstruction.

