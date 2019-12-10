Dec 10, 2019, 8:23 PM
Spox says promoting Persian language plays key role in Iran's public diplomacy

Tehran, Dec 10, IRNA - Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi stressed the importance of teaching Persian language and said that promoting the language as well as Iranian studies are of paramount importance for Iran's public diplomacy.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the staff of Sa'adi Foundation in Tehran, adding that the Persian language has become well-known in the world.

The top diplomat expressed the Foreign Ministry's readiness for boosting cooperation with the Foundation.

Training non-Iranian instructors for teaching Persian will be advantageous, he said, adding that the move will decrease the cost of transferring teachers to other countries and the language will be taught according to the international standards.

