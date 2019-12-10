Spox says promoting Persian language plays key role in Iran's public diplomacy

He made the remarks in a meeting with the staff of Sa'adi Foundation in Tehran, adding that the Persian language has become well-known in the world.

The top diplomat expressed the Foreign Ministry's readiness for boosting cooperation with the Foundation.

Training non-Iranian instructors for teaching Persian will be advantageous, he said, adding that the move will decrease the cost of transferring teachers to other countries and the language will be taught according to the international standards.

