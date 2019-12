The athlete overpowered his rivals in the weight category of -70 kg.

Iran earned one gold and one silver medal as well as two bronze medals at the event and stood in the 3rd place.

Russia was crowned champion and Kazakhstan stood in the 2nd place.

The 4th KWU Kyokushin World Championship was held in Nur Sultan of Kazakhstan during December 7-8.

7129**2050

