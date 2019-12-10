Iran has $24 billion market share of neighboring countries

Hossein Modares Khiabanai noted that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade has planned export expansion to 15 neighboring countries, and estimates by the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization indicate that there is a $100 billion export capability to these countries.

He pointed out that it has been about eight months since the Iranian economy turned from a single-product economy into an exporter of a variety of commodities, which is why export is one of the country's top priorities, while the main goal of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade is increasing the volume of exports and promoting the average value of export goods.

According to him, the average value of exported goods in Iran is $400 per ton while the average value of imported goods in Iran is $1,200 per ton.

He emphasized that the main goal is to increase the export volume and increase the average value of export goods, and by increasing the average export value of the country will be achieved by converting exports of raw materials into high value-added of the final product.

