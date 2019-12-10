IRNA ready to expand cooperation with Indian media

Indian Ambassador in Tehran also visited IRNA's newsrooms on Tuesday and got closely acquainted with the process of producing and publishing news products at home and abroad.

In recent years, there has been good dissemination of news on Iran-India cooperation in the Chabahar region, but the two countries have a large capacity to cooperate, which through the interaction between the embassy and IRNA can inform the public and the elites of the two countries, Hashemi noted.

He pointed to the historical and cultural ties between Iran and India and said that the relations between the two nations of Iran and India provide great potential for the development of relations between the two countries.

India's Muslim population has been a source of growing interest among Iranians and Indians alike, Hashemi said, adding that tourism, economic, commercial, academic partnerships and other areas of communication between the two countries could be expected to expand further.

Referring to the ancient and historical relations between Iran and India, Indian diplomat, for his part, pointed out that President Hassan Rouhani and Modi (Prime Minister of India) have met four times in Tehran, Delhi and New York in recent years, which have been very productive and the two sides have always emphasized the need to expand collaboration to overcome current difficult conditions.

India is committed to maintaining good relations with Iran, and we are doing everything we can to develop relations, he said.

