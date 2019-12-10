Allameh Tabataba'i, Beijing universities sign agreement

President of Beijing University of International Studies and the accompanying delegation attended Allameh Tabataba'i University to meet the University's President, Vice President for Research and Head of the Faculty of Persian Literature and Foreign Languages ​​and discussed capacities for joint cooperation between the two universities.

The two universities' chancellors signed a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) to broaden cooperation.

Hossein Salimi, president of Allameh Tabataba'i University, said that the university was ready for extensive cooperation in the international arena, noting that today in the field of humanities and social sciences, many universities around the world are repeating the speeches and theories of some individuals or universities as it has been a monopoly on politics and economy in today's world.

The chancellor of Allameh Tabataba'i University emphasized that in international interactions "we are looking for universities that have an independent identity" and also an independent attitude.

He added "that is why we believe that Chinese universities, especially Beijing International Studies University, are a very good scientific partners for us.

During the meeting, President of Beijing University of International Studies Jay Jin Biao also introduced the university and its capabilities, adding that the university has been established with the aim of providing the specialist international relations staff since 1969 and training foreign languages, economic management and tourism management are among the major disciplines of the university.

