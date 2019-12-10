Iran, Tajikistan urge bolstering economic ties

During the meeting, The Tajik minister stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations to meet both sides interest.

He voiced his country's readiness for conducting joint projects in the field of industry due to high technical capability of the Iranian companies.

Iranian diplomat, for his part, emphasized that both sides could increase the volume of trade exchange.

He also called for expanding cooperation between the two sides private sectors with reliance on the two countries' chambers of commerce.

