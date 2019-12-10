Specialized committee for non-oil exports to China established

Speaking at Iran-China Economic Relations meeting held on Tuesday at the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Majid Reza Hariri said that the Chinese companies are also under the pressure of constant changes in the Iranian laws in addition to the pressures caused by the US sanctions on the foreign companies for their presence in Iran's markets.

He emphasized that the Joint Chamber of Commerce was not only concerned with the interests of Iranian members and was working with equal look to protect the interests of Chinese members working in Iran.

Hariri went on to say that China at various levels has declared the JCPOA as an official document and has condemned the unilateral departure of the United States.

Under the current situation, China is one of the few countries to have an economic relationship with Iran, and the current volume of trade is not yet proportional to the capacity.

There is goodwill for the two countries to work together, but we cannot claim that the economic sanctions on China and Iran are not affected by the US sanctions, he said.

The Chairman of the Iran-China Chamber stated that in the Joint Chamber "we are looking to set up" a Center for the Study of Iran-China Relations as well as specialized activities in the field of women and youth.

