VP calls for a safe market for knowledge-based companies

Describing the problems of knowledge-based companies in an open session of Majlis (parliament), he said said that we are selling oil and importing goods every year. What in the economy is called the "Resources Curse". We need to look at why countries with underground resources do not progress, we need to look at human resources as the basis of the economic growth.

Referring to the Parliament's approval of the law on protecting knowledge-based companies, the official went on to say that today we had 4,700 knowledge-based companies registering more than 90 billion dollars of sales for the past year, which will grow further this year.

Startups are providing human resources. We must be able to take action on biotech, ICT, nano and stem cells, the vice president said, referring to the creation of more than 3,000 jobs in the sector. All of this is possible in the new ecosystem.

We have an ecosystem that has been based on oil sales for over 100 years and our structures are imported. If you want to deal with sanctions, the knowledge-based companies should be supported, Sattari added.

9455**1430

