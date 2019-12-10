Researchers produce liver, pancreatic stem cells

Mashad University of Medical Sciences quoted researcher and assistant professor of biochemistry as saying that by using tissue engineering, bio-compatible scaffolds have been used to differentiate human IPS cells into liver and pancreatic cells.

Stem cells are the mother of all the cells of the body and are subdivided into embryonic, adult, and umbilical cells, and "we have to use stem cells and tissue engineering to achieve lasting treatment in a significant number of diseases", said Dr. Nasser Mobarra.

Due to the increasing number of patients suffering from liver and pancreatic diseases and the increasing prevalence of diabetes, we had to produce a cell that resembled normal cells of the body, but on the other hand, we had to produce a scaffold for cells to mount with maximum similarity to the pancreas and liver.

The associate professor of Mashad University of Medical Sciences noted that stem cells are present in most tissues of the body. In the past, it was thought that if the brain or kidney cells were damaged, they would no longer be recoverable, but scientific progress showed that using stem cells, can produce many tissues and transplanted them into the patient's body.

Mashad University of Medical Sciences has more than 9,000 students and over 23,000 health workers as the North East Medical Center of the country.

