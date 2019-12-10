Spox says political use of human rights doomed

Expressing regret over a statement by the EU new representative for foreign affairs, Mousavi said that the statement had been prepared by inaccurate and biased information.

The foreign ministry spokesman said that Iran dismisses any political use of human rights against the independent states.

Mousavi emphasized that respect for the rights of the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a democratic system is a principle and a requirement for the national security, and said that the performance of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past 40 years shows well our country's seriousness in promoting human rights and safeguarding human rights. People’s protests and holding rallies are among the recognized rights of the people in the Islamic Republic.

The official highlighted that abuse of this right is not tolerated for looting and attacking people and public places, as it is not tolerated in Europe itself the example of which is the police clashes with demonstrators in Paris that have so far resulted in many deaths, injuries, and arrests.

The spokesman for the diplomatic apparatus, referring to the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to investigate the various aspects of the recent events in the country expressed regret over the damage to some of the demonstrators and stated that the injured people of these demonstrations will certainly be compensated for as the necessary legal action will be taken in the face of armed robberies and looting of people's property.

