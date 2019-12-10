Envoy: China opposes unlawful sanctions against Iran

Speaking in a meeting to review Iran-China economic relations, Hua referred to the meeting between Iranian and Chinese presidents meeting in the United Nations, saying that strategic ties between Iran and China have entered a new chapter and the political trust has increased between two countries.

Both countries support each other with regard to important issues based on their main interests.

He described Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as an important multilateral agreement which has been signed through negotiation.

Preserving the JCPOA means saving multilateralism and international system based on international regulations, he reiterated.

Hua urged JCPOA parties to preserve the security of the Persian Gulf.

He noted that there are ethnic, religious and geopolitical differences between the Middle East nations and the transregional powers creating tension by the US bullying over the international affairs.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Chinese diplomat said in 2016-2017, the volume of relations has increased from $31b to $37b.

After US withdrawal from the JCPOA and re-imposition of sanctions against Iran, unjustified pressures and obstacles created for Iran-China relations.

In spite of sanctions, Iran and China have preserved the volume of their relations, he said adding that the volume of bilateral trade ties was $35b last year and the figure experienced 420b this year.

Stressing cultural interactions between two countries, Hua said Iran and China are two ancient states have longstanding relations since the establishment of the Silk Road.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying referred to the recent trip by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to China, saying two countries have so far reached broad consensus under the nuclear deal.

"The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and maximum pressure on Iran led to the continued tension that risks the total collapse of the agreement," she added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered gas to be injected into 1,044 centrifuges rising the country's enrichment level to near 9,500 Sus which is very close to the time before the nuclear deal.

During the last stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

The third stage pushed Iran towards nuclear research and development and now the fourth phase is taking the country to Fordow nuclear site that has been named after Martyr Masoud Ali Mohammadi, a nuclear scientist who was assassinated in Tehran in January 2010.

Under the JCPOA, enrichment at Fordow nuclear site was supposed to be stopped for 14 years.

"Inaction by the European parties has made us move towards Fordow only after 3 years," said Behrouz Kamalvandi, Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) spokesman.

