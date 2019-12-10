Navy makes record progress, active deterrence at open seas

Sayyari made the remarks during his visit to the maritime industries office in Shiraz.

He said that hovercraft played major role in breaking the siege of Abadan during Iran-Iraq imposed war (1980-1988).

He noted that the first guided missile destroyer called 'Peykan' was unveiled for the first time in Noshahr, northern Iran some 16 years ago.

Then, Joshan, Derafsh, Damavand and Separ were manufactured, Iranian commander said.

Referring to the fact that Iran achievements have been made under the shadow of sanctions, Sayyari said that trusting the youth made us suffer no loss in maritime field.

