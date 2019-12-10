Dec 10, 2019, 12:46 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83588587
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's Goalball team becomes Asian vice champion

Iran's Goalball team becomes Asian vice champion

Tehran, Dec 10, IRNA – China defeated Iran's men's goalball team and Iran's Goalball team became runner-up and the Asian vice champion and failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Goalball is a team sport designed specifically for athletes with a vision impairment. Participants compete in teams of three, and try to throw a ball that has embedded in it into the opponents' goal. The ball is thrown by hand and never kicked. Using ear-hand coordination, originating as a rehabilitation exercise, the sport has no able-bodied equivalent.

The final competition of the Asian Championship and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Championship between Iran and China were held in Japan.

In this match, the Chinese team won the title of Ancient Continent by defeating Iran and won the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

China defeated Iran 10-0 in this match, The Iranian national team had already advanced to the Asian Championship final with a victory over Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Japan.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =