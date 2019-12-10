Iran's Goalball team becomes Asian vice champion

Goalball is a team sport designed specifically for athletes with a vision impairment. Participants compete in teams of three, and try to throw a ball that has embedded in it into the opponents' goal. The ball is thrown by hand and never kicked. Using ear-hand coordination, originating as a rehabilitation exercise, the sport has no able-bodied equivalent.

The final competition of the Asian Championship and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Championship between Iran and China were held in Japan.

In this match, the Chinese team won the title of Ancient Continent by defeating Iran and won the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

China defeated Iran 10-0 in this match, The Iranian national team had already advanced to the Asian Championship final with a victory over Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Japan.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish