Envoy: Media cooperation to promote understanding between Iran, Russia

Speaking in the Iran-Russia media committee, Sanaei said that Iran and Russia are still working on further developing bilateral relations so various committees have been formed in different fields over the last few years.

He described as important the maintaining of media cooperation between Iran and Russia, saying it will increase confidence between two countries.

Despite the fact that Iran and Russia enjoy good governmental relations, it is still necessary to develop ties between non-governmental bodies and NGOs, he added.

The second meeting of the Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Committee was held on Monday in Moscow in presence of the Iranian ambassador to the Russian Federation, deputy minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance along with a number of media representatives in both countries.

The two sides discussed the achievements of the agreements reached the first meeting of the Media Cooperation Committee, IRNA reported from Moscow.

Visiting media centers and getting acquainted with Russian experiences in this field, as well as talks with Russian intellectuals and experts, attending a conference of Russian Iranologists were among the agenda of the Iranian media delegation in Russia.

