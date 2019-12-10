EU Chief commends unanimity of JCPOA partners to save deal

"I also personally raised Iran because on Friday we had the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPoA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] in Vienna, chaired by the Secretary General of the European External Action Service [Helga Schmid], which showed that all participants stand behind the agreement and want to preserve it," Borrell Fontelles said in his address to the press conference following the Foreign Affairs Council.

"This unanimous position is for us very important," he added.

"I highlighted on a note, just after the meeting, that to keep this agreement alive is a collective responsibility but unless the recent negative trend on the nuclear side is not reversed it will not be sustainable," he noted.

He reiterated the fact that the European Union and all participants of recent JCPOA joint commission meeting in Vienna are very much standing behind this agreement.

The 14th JCPOA joint commission meeting was held at deputy foreign ministers and directors-general level and in the presence of P4+1 at EU building in Vienna.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

The previous round of the JCPOA commission was convened at directors general of the six states parties to the JCPOA in Vienna on July 28.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has ordered gas be injected into 1,044 centrifuges rising the country's enrichment level to near 9,500 Sus which is very close to the time before the nuclear deal.

During the last stages, Iran first surpassed the 300 kg cap on enriched uranium, then the enrichment level rose past 3.67% to 4.5%.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish