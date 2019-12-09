Iran-Russia media cooperation paves way for common interests

He made the remarks during the second meeting of Iran-Russia Media Cooperation attended by Russia's Digital Development, Telecommunications and Mass Communication Alexei Konstantinovich Velin and Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei.

"We are living in a volatile region with complicated features," he said, noting that media war has been imposed on both countries.

"We should use all our capacities, as one of our main duties in today's era is recognizing capacities," Khoddadi said, noting that the other regional countries with common interests should strive to make the voice of peace heard by the world.

Although Iran and Russia are seeking peace and stability in the region and media of the two countries are working for peace, but there are some who see their survival in creating tensions and conflict among other countries.

Prior to Khoddadi, Konstantinovich Velin said that most of the countries are eager to join Iran-Russia media collaboration and they are victims of the fake news are released out of malice against Moscow and Tehran.

An Iranian media delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Khoddadi arrived in Moscow on Sunday to attend the second meeting of the Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Committee.

