Goods worth $253m exported from Iran's South Khorasan province

Talking reporters on Monday, Director of the Foreign Trade Office of provincial Industry, Mine and Trade Department Saeed Beheshti-Rad announced a 50 percent reduction in the provincial exports compared to last year's corresponding period.

Beheshti-Rad said that factors such as the return of export earnings, specialization of exports of some commodities by the production units or their authorized representatives as well as the ban on exporting some of the major items from the province.

South Khorasan province has 331 kilometers of common border with Afghanistan which provides a suitable opportunity for the export of goods.

Major items exported from the province include light hydrocarbon, gas oil, tile and ceramic, cement, tar, and vegetables which are mainly exported to Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan, he said.

Meanwhile, some 2,000 goods worth 28 million dollars have been imported to the province over the past eight months, he said, noting that major imported goods include solar panels and livestock from China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

