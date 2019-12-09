Trigger mechanism is out of the question: Araghchi

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Majlis Developmental Commission meeting, he referred to Iran's plan to implement the fifth step of Iran's compliance reduction, saying that under the current situation it will take one month to reach targeted point in executing the fifth step.

Tehran will decide on taking further steps in final days. OF course during the recent meeting with the 4+1 Group, it was reiterated that if Iran's benefits are not met under the deal, it will take next steps in line with scaling back its commitments.

Currently, Iran is moving toward self-sufficiency and using domestic capacities in all fields including development sector and all the country is withstanding the US' sanctions and policy of maximum pressure.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish