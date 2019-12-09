Zarif, Ashraf Ghani discuss peace talks in Afghanistan

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

Both sides discussed current political developments in Afghanistan especially those among Afghan groups focusing on the government.

The conference themed "Peace, Partnership, Prosperity" is aimed at bolstering regional cooperation as well as dialogue towards Afghanistan.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process discussed peace, regional participation, and cooperation for the future of Afghanistan.

The first round of Heart of Asia-Istanbul conference was held with the attendance of Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the UAE in Istanbul in 2011.

Addressing the meeting, Zarif expressed the hope to maintain peace and stability in Afghanistan and said that Iran is ready to continue to help the people and government of Afghanistan.

"Iran is ready to continue to help the people and government of Afghanistan in their quest for peace and cooperate with all the same objective," he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish