Export of information technology on agenda

Measures such as the adoption of ICT development package, the formation of ICT desk in non-oil export development working group, presence of Representative of ICT Division in Article 19 Committee and drafting of regulations on software export and services development in the country have been carried out.

In a meeting with the head of Fars Chamber of Commerce in Shiraz on Monday, Ahmadian added that in the field of content production and information technology, "we face challenges that are specified in this regulation".

He said that all "our efforts to move forward in the field of information technology in the country and in this regard our movements are converged with the Iranian Chamber and other sectors in the government".

The Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technology added that in addition, in cooperation with the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, several countries have been identified as "our target in the software and services export sector while identifying markets and assessing other needs of those markets are underway.

Ahmadian noted that one of the challenges of the information technology is related to the international sector for exports, and said that there is no specific action in the field of information and communication technology (ICT) right now at the foreign ministry missions, so "we are meeting ambassadors to take important steps in this area".

