Iran exports small-scale industries valued at $1.5 bn in 8 months

Karaj, Dec 9, IRNA – Iran's industrial parks exported $1.5 billion worth of small and medium-sized industries over the past eight months, the official at the Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Ahmad Javanmard said on Monday.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Ahmad Javanmard said on the sidelines of the ongoing national event of exchanging technology between small and medium-sized entrepreneurs and startups in Karaj that the exports were made by 590 small and big industrial units located in the industrial parks across the country.

Meanwhile, some 190 billion dollars worth of industrial products were exported by 64 big industrial units in the industrial parks, he said.

Should turbulence persists, big companies will face further decline in exports, but small and medium-sized companies' export can at least double if they are reinforced, he said.

