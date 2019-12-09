First Persian language course ends in Beirut

According to IRNA, the ceremony was attended by "Abbas Khameyar" Iranian Cultural Attaché in Lebanon, "Maan Khalil" mayor of Ghobeiri, Persian learning students of Lebanon and a group of Persian language and literature enthusiasts.

Pointing to the prominent features of the Persian language and its antiquity, Khameyar noted that the Persian language has a high status in the Islamic world and has been able to prove its presence in many literary compositions for more than 12 centuries.

The Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran further stated that the influence of Persian language on Arabic literature and language is such that "we find many idioms in Arabic that are of Persian origin" and many Persian books have been translated into other languages ​​especially Arabic and prominent personalities such as Iqbal Lahori, Hafez, Saadi and Rumi have portrayed Persian language beauties and delicacies in poetry.

Appreciating the students of Lebanon who have chosen this language for learning, Khameyar expressed hope that they could be sent to Iranian universities in coordination with Cultural Attaché Office to continue their studies.

The mayor of Ghobeiri district, Maan Khalil, praised the presence of the Iranian Cultural Attaché at the ceremony and emphasized the importance of teaching the Persian language to become more familiar with Iranian heritage and civilization.

