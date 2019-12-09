2nd meeting of Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Committee kicks off

The two sides are to discuss the achievements of the agreements reached at the first meeting of the Media Cooperation Committee, IRNA reported from Moscow.

At the end of the meeting, it is expected that an agreement on media cooperation will be signed between the Iranian and Russian media committees between Mohammad Khodadi and Alexei Konstantinovich Velin, deputy ministers of Islamic Culture and Guidance of Iran and Russia's Digital Development, Telecommunications and Mass Communication.

It should be noted that a delegation of Iranian media executives arrived in Moscow on Sunday, headed by the Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, to attend the second meeting of the Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Committee.

During this round of talks, the areas of cooperation and synergy in the field of media between the two countries in order to strengthen political, economic and cultural relations and pursue the agreements and understandings of the first round of talks held in Tehran last year, will be discussed by media representatives of the two countries.

Visiting media centers and getting acquaintance with Russian experiences in this field, as well as talks with Russian intellectuals and experts, attending a conference of Russian Iranologists are among agenda of the Iranian media delegation in Russia.

The Iranian media delegation this afternoon also visited Zvezda TV (Red Star) affiliated to Russian Ministry of Defense and talked with its officials.

