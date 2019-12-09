FM Zarif: Iran ready for comprehensive prisoner swap

"After getting our hostage back this week, fully ready for comprehensive prisoner exchange," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"The ball is in the US’ court," he added.

Iranian Professor Masoud Soleimani was released after a one-year illegal detention in the US and came back home after Zarif welcomed him in Zurich.

In the wake of efforts made by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and security and judiciary bodies, professor Soleimani was released in a diplomatic procedure and in cooperation with the Swiss Government.

Soleimani was imprisoned falsely for the alleged circumvention of the US sanctions for one year.

Massoud Soleimani, a stem cell researcher and associate professor at Tarbiat Modares University, which is among 1% top scientists in the world with regard to scientific citations in prestigious scientific journals, departed for the US on a study agenda on October 7, 2018.

Zarif also went on to say: "Today, back to regional diplomacy in Istanbul, at the Ministerial Heart of Asia mtg, joining forces for peace & development in Afghanistan."

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday morning to attend the 8th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process.

The conference themed "Peace, Partnership, Prosperity" was aimed at bolstering regional cooperation as well as dialogue towards Afghanistan.

The event discussed peace, regional participation, and cooperation for the future of Afghanistan.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish