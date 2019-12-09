Iran foreign investment experiences 20% growth in 7 months

Speaking to Iranian MPs, Dejpasand said that despite years of struggle with sanctions and war, this year Iran is virtually passing through an economic war.

He noted that enemies have devised many tricks to stand against Iran, adding that harsh situation has made Iran more determined to confront this cruel and inhumane act.

The Iranian minister said that blocking resources for improving the country is also among the enemy's plots.

He noted that in foreign sector, we tried to seriously pursue one of the sources of funding namely through direct investment.

