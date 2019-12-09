AEOI spox: Iran can produce stable isotopes without Russian help

Speaking to reporters, Kamalvandi said that with regard to technical knowledge Iran is a position to do it on itself.

Iran is supposed to produce 11 kinds of isotopes in a project which will be finalized in the future, he said, adding that few countries have such technology.

He said that from political aspect it would be better off if Russians stay with Iran.

Iran is building a center in Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) to produce stable isotopes without using centrifuge.

Kamalvandi said that Russians no longer cooperate with Iran on producing stable radioisotope, adding that Iran held talks with Russians about the matter a few months ago.

In our negotiations a number of alternative approaches have been proposed and we discussed to continue technical cooperation with Russia.

It has been stipulated in the JCPOA that producing stable isotopes should be done in the specified place but it does not say with two cascades.

The JCPOA reads: "1044 IR-1 centrifuges in six cascades will remain in one wing at Fordow. Two of the cascades will spin without uranium and will be transitioned, including through appropriate infrastructure modification, for stable isotope production."

"The other four cascades with all associated infrastructure will remain idle. All other centrifuges and enrichment-related infrastructure will be removed and stored under IAEA continuous monitoring as specified in Annex I."

