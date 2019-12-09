Some 18 states attend Tehran Int'l Paint, Composite Fair

The annual four-day international event is the biggest of its kind across the Middle East region.

About 230 domestic producers and 40 foreign companies from Spain, US, France, China, India, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, Greece, Iraq, Afghanistan and Azerbaijan have attended the 2019 paint fair.

The participants are to put their latest related achievements on display.

The main aim of holding such a fair is to support paint, composite and plating industries and prepare the ground for selling and exporting the Iranian products.

Exchange of ideas is also among the plans behind holding the international fair.

Paint industry in Iran is 80 years old. The country produces near 50 million tons of this product through a year.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan are the main destinations for Iranian paint and resin.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish