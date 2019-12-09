Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 9

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani presents budget of ‘resistance’ in face of US sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday submitted Iran’s “budget of resistance” to the Parliament, a national budget plan to withstand US sanctions targeting the country’s vital oil sector, backed by a $5 billion Russian investment.

- Official: Value of Iran’s annual seafood exports to grow 20% by March

The value of Iran’s aquatic exports will reach $600 million by March 2020, indicating a 20-percent growth year-on-year, said the secretary general of Aquatics’ Production and Trade Union of Iran.

- Araqchi: Georgia’s transit advantages good potential for further cooperation

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described Georgia’s advantages in transit of energy and goods as a good potential for expansion of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

- Hamas warns Zionist regime against al-Aqsa violations

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has warned the Zionist regime against violations at al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds.

- Iranian athlete obtains quota for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Iranian athlete Armin Hadipour managed to obtain a quota for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, IRNA reported on Sunday.

- Ghazaleh Mohammadi honored at Japanese environment painting contest

Ghazaleh Mohammadi, a member of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), on Saturday received her prize previously won at the 10th Kao International Environment Painting Contest for Children in Tokyo.

- A bright future ahead of Iran beach soccer team: Paria Shahriari

Paria Shahriari, head of Beach Soccer Committee at the Iran Football Federation, says that the sport has grown extremely fast across the world over the past years and they want to keep moving forward.

- MRC criticizes piecemeal measures to tackle inflation

In an analytical report appraising measures taken to curb inflation, the Majlis Research Center says the government has resorted largely to temporary and micro measures to curb inflation and control liquidity but in doing so has failed to address macro variables.

- Steel output tops 26m tons

Iranian steelmakers produced 26.92 million tons of semis and finished steel products during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Oct. 22) to register a 5.95% year-on-year increase.

- China November exports fall, imports increase

China’s crude oil imports hit a record high on a daily basis in November, as refiners operated at high run rates to use up annual import quotas.

