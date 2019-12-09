Iranian health official slams "inhumane" US sanctions

“Restrictions imposed by the US are inhumane and have caused problems for rare diseases patients. The Iranian government considers itself committed to do the necessary measures and doesn’t spare any effort to reduce the effects of the sanctions on the families of these patients,” said Mehdi Shadnush, President of the Center for Treatment of Diseases at the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

He made the remark in a conference in Spain about rare diseases patients.

