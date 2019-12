Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali Bin Masoud al-Sunaidi inked the agreement.

According to the agreement, both sides agreed on mutual trade, particularly at high seas.

Iran's minister stated that the two countries have always had constructive economic and political relations, adding that the states are determined to boost economic ties.

7129**2050

