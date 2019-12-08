"Production for export" realized in Aras Free Trade Zone

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Aras Free Zone to inaugurate 8 industrial, tourism and agricultural projects on Sunday, Mohammad Reza Pourmohammadi pointed to the existence of 440 manufacturing and industrial units in the commercial and industrial areas and said that 240 units have been operational so far and 160 units are also under construction.

Pourmohammadi pointed out that the cruel Western sanctions against Iran have not had a negative impact on production and industry and the provincial manufacturers and producers are exporting their products to many Asian and European countries in addition to meeting the domestic needs.

He added that in spite of the efforts of the producers and exporters of East Azarbaijan province, the amount of non-oil exports of the province increased by 50 percent compared to last year.

East Azarbaijan is recognized as a gateway to EU and Eurasia and Aras Free Zone can play an important role in this regard for the economic boom of the province, the governor of East Azerbaijan said while referring to Iran's membership in the Eurasian Union.

