Iran, Georgia review expanding cooperation

Khvtisiashvili, who is in Tehran for the third round of bilateral political consultations with Iran, met Zarif on Sunday.

In the course of the meeting, the two parties discussed ways to expand cooperation in various fields, taking into account the current state of relations between the two countries.

In addition to meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, the Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister also met with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi.

Zarif also had talks with Oman's Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Massoud al- Sunaidi before meeting Alexander Khvtisiashvili.

